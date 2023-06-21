Procurement Officer (Harare)

Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for position that has arisen in its structure.

Duties and Responsibilities

Understand, analyze and evaluate procurement requirements for products and negotiating with suppliers.

Responsible for sending RFQS and preparing orders.

Ability to create and maintain good supplier relationship.

Prepare procurement reports.

Achieve value for money.

Conduct due diligence.

Professionally communicate with suppliers and customers.

Perform any other duties assigned from time to time as the above list of duties is not exhaustive and may be subject to change as deemed necessary.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Supply chain management specializing in procurement.

At least 2-years’ experience as a procurement officer.

Knowledge of Integrated management systems an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs to: humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com or recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw

Deadline: 25 June 2023

Feedback