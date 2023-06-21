Pindula|
Fossil Contracting

Procurement Officer (Harare)

Fossil Contracting
Jun. 25, 2023
Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for position that has arisen in its structure.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Understand, analyze and evaluate procurement requirements for products and negotiating with suppliers.
  • Responsible for sending RFQS and preparing orders.
  • Ability to create and maintain good supplier relationship.
  • Prepare procurement reports.
  • Achieve value for money.
  • Conduct due diligence.
  • Professionally communicate with suppliers and customers.
  • Perform any other duties assigned from time to time as the above list of duties is not exhaustive and may be subject to change as deemed necessary.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Supply chain management specializing in procurement.
  • At least 2-years’ experience as a procurement officer.
  • Knowledge of Integrated management systems an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs to: humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com or recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw

Deadline: 25 June 2023

Fossil Contracting

077 316 4791

Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.

