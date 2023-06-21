Procurement Officer (Harare)

Job Description
A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for position that has arisen in its structure.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Understand, analyze and evaluate procurement requirements for products and negotiating with suppliers.
- Responsible for sending RFQS and preparing orders.
- Ability to create and maintain good supplier relationship.
- Prepare procurement reports.
- Achieve value for money.
- Conduct due diligence.
- Professionally communicate with suppliers and customers.
- Perform any other duties assigned from time to time as the above list of duties is not exhaustive and may be subject to change as deemed necessary.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Supply chain management specializing in procurement.
- At least 2-years’ experience as a procurement officer.
- Knowledge of Integrated management systems an added advantage.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their CVs to: humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com or recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw
Deadline: 25 June 2023
Fossil Contracting
Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.