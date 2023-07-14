Procurement Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Higherlife Foundation (Higherlife) is a social impact organization that invests in human capital to build thriving individuals, communities, and sustainable livelihoods. Founded by Strive and Tsitsi Masiyiwa in 1996, the Foundation was first launched in Zimbabwe and has since spread its footprint to Lesotho, Burundi, Rwanda, Swaziland, South Africa, and Kenya. Higherlife Foundation implements projects in Education; Global Health and Rural Transformation and Sustainable Livelihoods; impacting millions of lives in the communities it serves.

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract

Reporting To: Procurement Manager

Duties and Responsibilities

Identifies suppliers for goods and services and recommends to Procurement Manager.

Raises purchase orders in the system and sends invoices to finance for payment.

Engages and negotiates price discounts with suppliers.

Completes supplier selection in the system based on price, quality and availability of goods and services and submits to the Procurement Manager.

Receives and checks completeness and quality of goods and services.

Conducts quarterly supplier assessments and makes appropriate recommendations.

Resolves supplier queries and escalates outstanding queries to Procurement Manager.

Identifies unlisted key suppliers and recommends to the Procurement Manager for listing or considerations.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Supply Chain Management or equivalent, CIPS qualification will be an added advantage.

Computer literacy in Microsoft Packages and knowledge of the ERP system.2 to 4 years of experience in related field.

Good analytical skillsBe adaptable and able to meet deadlines on assignments, multi skilled & able to interact at senior level.

Strong skills in negotiating, relationship building, problem solving, and timely problem escalation.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Excellent time management and organizational skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their application letters and detailed CVs on: careers@econet.co.zw

NB: Higherlife Foundation is part of the Econet Group and an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against any job applicant on the basis of race, political affiliation, religion, tribe, national origin, gender, physical or mental disability, health status or age. Higherlife Foundation does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, technical test, oral interviews, processing, training, or any other fees). While Higherlife Foundation may from time to time engage external consultants for the facilitation of the recruitment process, only Higherlife Foundation has the right to offer employment to candidates. No third parties have been authorised to offer employment on behalf of Higherlife Foundation. Only short-listed applicants will be responded to.