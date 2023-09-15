Procurement Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Organic Africa, with its partners B’Ayoba, KaZa, La Rochelle Centre and Stevia Zimbabwe, embodies the future of farming in Africa. Organic Africa is the leading producer of organic and Fair-trade produce in Southern Africa. We are a socially responsible entrepreneurship cultivating high value certified products together with our partner farmers and wild collectors for the global market. We are committed to social, environmental, and economic sustainability.

The role will be responsible for ensuring timely, cost-effective procurement and delivery of goods and services, which are compliant with the procurement policies and guidelines. Reports to: Chief Accountant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Establishes and implements, procedures, purchasing policies and best practices.

Monitors ongoing compliance with purchasing procedures and policies.

Ensure significant cost savings for the organisation.

Directs procurement policies to ensure all items are purchased and delivered timeously and within the stipulated budget.

Monitors supplier compliance with contractual agreements.

Superintends supplier compliance with internal quality standards and external regulations.

Facilitates timely placement of purchase orders.

Reviews purchase orders for proper authorization and compliance in line with organizational policy and standard operating procedures.

Identifies and sources new suppliers in line with procedures.

Manages supplier selection process based on price, quality, support, capacity and reliability.

Establishes and updates an approved supplier database.

Develops, negotiates and administers purchasing agreements and contracts with suppliers in support of organizational requirements.

Evaluates contracts to ensure compliance with legal requirements and organizational policies.

Manages risk relating to quality, cost, delivery and supply of purchases.

Works with relevant Departments / Business Units to manage inventory requirements.

Fleet management.

Any other assignment as assigned by management.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Purchasing Supply Management/CIPS.

Degree & fleet management certificate are an added advantage.

At least 3 or more years of professional experience in related field with knowledge of purchasing principles & a bias in dealing with farm equipment.

Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts and draw valid conclusions.

Proficient in the use of MS Office skills (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Ability to multiskill, analyse & deliver results against key targets.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

How to Apply

If you meet the minimum requirements and are interested in the position, please send your CV & request for an application form to: recruitment@organicafrica.biz.