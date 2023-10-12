Procurement Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Oversee the entire procurement process including contract negotiation, vendor selection, negotiating prices and payment methods and ensuring that approved purchases are cost efficient and of high quality.

Duties and Responsibilities

Formulating and implementing procurement policies and procedures.

Gathering quotations for price comparison to ensure cost efficient buying.

Evaluating prospective suppliers, having suppliers list approved by management and updating supplier list.

Managing stocks ensuring that periodic stock takes, tracing any variances and doing reconciliations.

Maintaining a filing system and having accurate purchasing and pricing records.

Ensuring that all approved purchase requisitions are actioned on time.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Purchasing and Supply Chain Management or related.

Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS) qualification.

At least 5 years experience in middle management or senior management position.

Strong negotiating skills.

Independent, mature self-starter with ability to pay attention to detai.

Ability to work with minimum to low supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates must email their CVs together with certified copies of qualifications to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com

Deadline: 16 October 2023