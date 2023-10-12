Procurement Officer (Harare)
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Job Description
Oversee the entire procurement process including contract negotiation, vendor selection, negotiating prices and payment methods and ensuring that approved purchases are cost efficient and of high quality.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Formulating and implementing procurement policies and procedures.
- Gathering quotations for price comparison to ensure cost efficient buying.
- Evaluating prospective suppliers, having suppliers list approved by management and updating supplier list.
- Managing stocks ensuring that periodic stock takes, tracing any variances and doing reconciliations.
- Maintaining a filing system and having accurate purchasing and pricing records.
- Ensuring that all approved purchase requisitions are actioned on time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Purchasing and Supply Chain Management or related.
- Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS) qualification.
- At least 5 years experience in middle management or senior management position.
- Strong negotiating skills.
- Independent, mature self-starter with ability to pay attention to detai.
- Ability to work with minimum to low supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates must email their CVs together with certified copies of qualifications to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com
Deadline: 16 October 2023
Parrogate (Pvt) Ltd is a Group of companies with Strategic Business Units in, Maize Milling Industry, Engineering Iron & Steel Industry, Textle Industry and Food Processing Industry.
