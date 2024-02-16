Procurement Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Suitable Candidates are encouraged to apply for the opening at ST ANNES HOSPITAL.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning procurement activities of the hospital.

Adoption of the appropriate procurement methods by the Hospital.

Ensuring that procurement procedures and regulations are adhered to all the time.

Facilitate the quality and quantity control of procured goods and services as per specifications and arrangements set out in the Requisitions, Purchase Orders or Contracts.

Ensure that suppliers are paid on time and communicate such payments to suppliers; Follow up with Suppliers to ensure speedy and complete deliveries of ordered goods.

Carry out quarterly market surveys for regular goods and services to ensure that the organization continues to get value for money.

Source quotations and prepare comparative bid analysis for Hospital in accordance with law.

Preparation of procurement individual plans, procurement plan and returns.

Negotiate with suppliers, build relationships with suppliers and manage their performance.

Ensure deliveries of prepaid supplies.

Perform any other relevant duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

HND/Degree in Purchasing and Supply, Procurement or equivalent.

At least 2 years’ relevant experience in Procurement or Supply chain management.

Firm knowledge of procurement legislation and regulations in Zimbabwe.

Essential Specialist Skills/ Knowledge:

Excellent supervisory skills.

Good problem solving and decision-making skills.

Excellent communication skills.

Strong communication and negotiation skills.

Competent computer literacy is a must.

How to Apply

Prospective candidates in possession of the above should send applications together with current detailed CV’s to: hr@stanneshospital.co.zw and mention the position being applied for in the subject matter.