Procurement Officer (Mwenezi)

Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement a Strengthening Community Resilience Initiative project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year.

Contract Period​:​ Twelve (12) Months

Reporting to the Financial Operations Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring timely preparation of procurement plans for projects.

Coordinating procurement activities and processes for the acquisition of goods and services

Assess effectiveness and efficiency and recommend improvements in procurement activities in order to guarantee stewardship, integrity, transparency and accountability

Coordinate fully compliant procurement systems and operating procedures. Contribute to ensuring compliance with MDTC procurement principles, standards, and policies, Donor regulations, and local statutory requirements.

Coordinate with various departments to develop and maintain an up-to-date procurement plan with all quantities, quality and delivery requirements for goods and services. Provide pricing information to assist budget holders with budget preparation.

Coordinate the sourcing process and perform various activities to assist with ensuring the best value for money: market research, cost estimates, solicitation documents, bidding process facilitation, supplier identification and research, quality and availability of goods assessment, negotiation, contract/purchase order and other documents preparation.

Communicate with other department staff and various program and operations units to coordinate and track goods/services delivery and receipt and keep everyone informed of the status. Collect information to confirm that goods/services delivered are what have been ordered in the correct quantities and quality, they arrive on schedule and at the right cost.

Maintain correspondence and constant contact with suppliers to follow up on the execution of contractual terms and conditions, and handle issues if needed.

Monitor and report on supplier performance, noting current and/or potential issues and/or inefficiencies and assist with contract/purchase order modifications.

Accountable for transparency within the procurement department through ensuring a complete, accurate and up-to-date document trail of all procurement processes, vendor files, procurement and inventory database to assist with control and accountability.

Preparing procurement reports and facilitate procurement documents retrieval.

Ensuring all procurement processes including generating requisitions, sourcing quotations, generating purchase orders are adhered to.

Sitting in the procurement meetings.

Monitor tendering processes, evaluation, contracting, contract management, legal considerations and payment conditions, contractors, performance evaluation and risk assessment.

Implementing the Procurement Policy through proper supplier sourcing, supplier selection and supplier evaluation.

Processing requests and receiving goods from rightful suppliers.

Ensuring that goods are received in their rightful quantities and quality.

Facilitating the evaluation and selection process of best responsive supplier in preparing price comparison and related paper works along with Procurement Team in both direct purchases and competitive purchases.

Compiling all the procurement documents sequentially for proper filling and register.

Ensuring healthy working relationship with suppliers and all stakeholders, promoting transparency and accountability at each stage of the procurement life cycle.

Complying to legal procurement regulations.

Ensure gender, HIV and AIDS, COVID 19, nutrition and environment are mainstreamed during implementation of activities.

Ensuring data protection for all programme documents.

Ensuring cross cutting issues are protected at all stages of programme implementation.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Purchasing and Supply is a prerequisite.

Bachelor’s Degree in Purchasing and Supply or equivalent is an added advantage.

Professional qualification in Procurement preferably CIPS is an added advantage.

Sound knowledge of Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act is an added advantage.

Minimum of two (2) years experience in the procurement function.

Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.

Computer literacy is a requirement.

Possession of negotiation skills, report writing skills, analytical skills.

Must be a person of high integrity, ethical, honest and responsible.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

All applications should be addressed to The Director.