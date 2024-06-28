Procurement Officers x2 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen in the Office of the Auditor-General.
Provides guidance and technical advice regarding planning, budgeting and controlling of Procurement and Disposal of Assets function and activity of the entity to ensure value for money.
Reporting to: Deputy Director Procurement.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Administer the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.
- Procurement of goods and services for the Office in line with procurement laws and regulations.
- Execute planned procurement activities of the unit.
- Prepare bidding documents and administering the bidding process.
- Partake in the evaluation of bids and any post –qualification negotiation required.
- Check that the procurement processes undertaken have complied with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.
- Coordinate the evaluation process including contract award and preparation of reports.
- Maintain records on all procurement proceedings and other related issues.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Procurement and supply Chain Management /Purchasing and supply.
- Chartered Institute of Procurement and supply (CIPS) graduate Diploma.
- A minimum of three (3) years’ experience at supervisory level in Procurement management in the Public sector.
Skills, knowledge and attributes:
- A thorough understanding of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act and other relevant statutes.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Ability to communicate at all levels.
- Ability to work both independently and as a part of a team.
- Unquestionable integrity.
Other
How to Apply
If you are qualified and interested, please submit your application with a detailed Curriculum Vitae not later than June 28, 2024, to the following email address: auditofficehr@gmail.com
OR hand deliver to No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Silundika and Simon Muzenda Street (4th Street).
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Office Of The Auditor General (OAG). This is the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Zimbabwe whose vision is to be the centre of excellence in the provision of auditing services. The SAI or OAG is manned by a vibrant workforce whose core values are commitment, respect, empathy, accountability, teamwork and integrity. The SAI aspires to be relevant by keeping abreast with current global trends in finance, auditing and other relevant disciplines. It also sustains this relevance by producing informative and timely reports with practical recommendations.
The SAI of Zimbabwe also demonstrates accountability and transparency by having its financial statements audited by an external auditing firm of chartered accountants. Thus, the SAI also walks the talk.
Address: 5th Floor, Burroughs House, Cnr Fourth Street / G. Silundika Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe
P.O. Box CY 143
Causeway, Harare
Phones: +263 242 793611/3-4; +263 242 762817/8/20-23
Website: https://www.auditorgeneral.gov.zw/
Email: oag@auditgen.gov.zw