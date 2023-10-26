Procurement Officers x2 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. Ref. No: ZACC/APP/3/2023

Grade: G3A.

Reporting To: Manager Procurement.

Station: Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carrying out market research for ZACC annual budget preparation.

Receiving internal requests and processing them according to relevant statutes.

Sourcing quotations according to relevant procurement method.

Providing technical procurement support in tendering processes.

Preparing, obtaining approval and issuing of purchase orders or formal contract as appropriate.

Following up on suppliers, expediting, and collecting goods from service providers where they do not offer delivery services.

Preparing monthly, quarterly and annual returns for submission to the regulator (PRAZ).

Monitor compliance and contract management for all contracts awarded.

Setting up and maintaining procurement records.

Researching and evaluating prospective service providers.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/HND Purchasing and Supply/ Logistics and Supply Chain Management/ full CIPS or equivalent.

High level of Computer Literacy.

Good interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed CV with contact details and certified copies of National ID Card, Birth Certificate, academic and professional certificates submitted to:

The Executive Secretary, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, 872