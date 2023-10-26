Procurement Officers x2 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. Ref. No: ZACC/APP/3/2023
- Grade: G3A.
- Reporting To: Manager Procurement.
- Station: Head Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Carrying out market research for ZACC annual budget preparation.
- Receiving internal requests and processing them according to relevant statutes.
- Sourcing quotations according to relevant procurement method.
- Providing technical procurement support in tendering processes.
- Preparing, obtaining approval and issuing of purchase orders or formal contract as appropriate.
- Following up on suppliers, expediting, and collecting goods from service providers where they do not offer delivery services.
- Preparing monthly, quarterly and annual returns for submission to the regulator (PRAZ).
- Monitor compliance and contract management for all contracts awarded.
- Setting up and maintaining procurement records.
- Researching and evaluating prospective service providers.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/HND Purchasing and Supply/ Logistics and Supply Chain Management/ full CIPS or equivalent.
- High level of Computer Literacy.
- Good interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied by detailed CV with contact details and certified copies of National ID Card, Birth Certificate, academic and professional certificates submitted to:
The Executive Secretary, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, 872
Betterment Close, Mt Pleasant Business Park, Harare
Eligible female candidates and people living with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Previous applicants need not reapply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Deadline: 30 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is an independent commission created to combat corruption and crime. It's roles include: carrying out research on the prevention of corruption and to submit recommendations for improvement to relevant authorities regarding actions to be taken. Promoting the values of honesty and integrity in the operations of the state, and to promote public awareness of the dangers of corruption.