Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
City of Bulawayo

Procurement Officers x3 (Grade: 09)

City of Bulawayo
Feb. 19, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The above mentioned vacancies have arisen within the City of Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Prepares and process tender documents.
  • Maintains and manages Contracts and the Contracts Register.
  • Performs supplier selection, evaluation and registration.
  • Sources quotations, evaluates them and prepares buying orders.
  • Formulates Contract Agreements in liaison with prospective suppliers and contractors.
  • Compiles staff returns.
  • Prepares monthly procurement reports.
  • Collates information on Annual Procurement Plan for the City of Bulawayo.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Diploma in Purchasing and Supply or Equivalent.
  • A member of a relevant professional board would be an added advantage.
  • A clean class 4 drivers’ licence.

Experience:

  • At least 2 years’ experience in a similar environment.

Other

How to Apply

The Package:

The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants.

The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants. Applications in envelopes clearly marked “Chief Fire Officer”, should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae, copies of Identity Card and of relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.

Applications to be posted to:

The Human Capital Director

City of Bulawayo

P.O Box 558

BULAWAYO

Or dropped at

Ground Floor,

Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)

L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe

BULAWAYO

C. DUBE: TOWN CLERK

Deadline: 19 February 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

City of Bulawayo

Website

Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.

The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.

This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

City of Bulawayo
City of Bulawayo

Procurement Clerk

Deadline:
City of Bulawayo
City of Bulawayo

Procurement Assistant

Deadline:
PPC Cement
PPC Cement

Specialist Sales and Operations (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
PetroTrade
PetroTrade

Graduate Trainee: Procurement (Harare)

Deadline:
PetroTrade
PetroTrade

Procurement Clerk (Contract) x2 (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback