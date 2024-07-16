Procurement Student Attache (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above position that has arisen in the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Comparing and negotiating with different providers and suppliers.

Preparing and tracking purchasing reports and key performance indicators.

Scanning procurement documents.

Filing procurement documents.

Taking minutes of departmental meetings.

Expediting delivery of goods.

Assisting with Purchase Orders (Pos).

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a degree in Procurement, Purchasing, or Supply Chain Management or equivalent.

Should have 5 O’ levels including Mathematics and English.

At least 3 A level passes.

Attention to detail.

Good communication and personality skills.

Knowledge of computer applications such as word processing and spreadsheets.

Organised.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates with relevant qualifications and experience should forward their applications in writing with detailed C.Vs including certified copies of professional and academic certificates not later than the 16th of July 2024 to: Email: recruitment@stanneshospital.co.zw