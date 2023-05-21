Product Development Officer (Harare)

Job Description

EcoCash Holdings is looking for a competent Product Officer to join its Maisha Health Fund team. The main purpose of the position is to develop and review products and processes for Maisha Health Fund thus propagate sustainable growth in the customer base and market share through interacting and partnering with various functions and stakeholders.

Duties and Responsibilities

Researches and analyses the business environment including product structures and initiatives and makes recommendations for improving Maisha Health Fund competitive posture.

Analyses the performance of Maisha Health Fund Medical Scheme products relative to prescribed benchmarks, competitor offerings and makes appropriate recommendations.

Obtains and analyses market data relating to medical insurance and recommendations to mitigate business risk.

Develops and reviews product policy documents to make appropriate recommendations.

Compiles and contributes to product proposals for various stakeholders working together with other business Functions.

Coordinates and compiles business user requirements and needs for systems and products.

Reviews processes that support various products and make recommendations for optimization of these to improve customer experience and profitability.

Liaises with Consulting Actuaries on any Actuarial work done with consultants.

Assists the Compliance Manager on Regulatory matters that require technical or Actuarial input.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Actuarial Science or equivalent

1-2 to years’ experience in a similar or related environment.

A relevant vocational qualification will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://careers.ecocashholdings.co.zw/job/product-development-officer-2/

Deadline: 27 May 2023