Product Officer: Digital Products & Services

Job Description

To manage the Digital Services segment offering through developing and implementing a compelling, but not limited to, youth & futuristic centric products (with an initial focus on Gaming, Music, Entertainment and DIY solutions), customer engagement initiatives and youth customer life-cycle management strategies to achieve maximum revenue, usage and customer activity leveraging new technologies, advanced data analytics methodologies and tools.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop & be responsible for accountability for product innovation planning, revenue growth, margin improvement, product experience and compliance across an entire Digital & VAS product portfolio.

Proposes a 12-month Digital Services & VAS roadmap for all the Econet customer segments.

Develops concepts & strategies for customer acquisition, usage stimulation & engagement to target all Econet customers through Innovative Digital Services and products.Briefs Technology Services & other relevant departments to implement approved Digital Services/ Products & VAS and requisite tests before launch.

Co-ordinates the implementation of new Digital Services & Products with all stakeholders (including Finance, Procurement, Technology Services, Marketing, Business Risk Management, Legal and Customer Services).Ensure that all 3rd Party service providers are managed effectively and efficiently from product planning to implementation, performance & settlement.

Identifies and executes appropriate analytical techniques and data analytics methodologies and algorithms to provide in-depth insights on revenues, product adoption, usage and engagement for all Digital Services.

Partners with cross functional teams regularly to ensure alignment on feature development and prioritization.

Partners with Technology Services to manage the roadmap and backlog to ensure that they deliver all capabilities on time and as per expectation.

Works with product marketing to develop, positioning and messaging to ensure differentiation from competitors.

Collaborates with all relevant functions (Technology Services, Finance, Customer Services etc.) to determine data requirements, appropriate data mining processes and data stakeholders for key segment analytics.

Performs in-depth analysis to identify leading indicators for customer profiling & behavior (e.g. usage, service/ platform subscriptions, customer profiles, churn, activity, key interests & characteristics etc.) and develop prescriptive and predictive models to pre-emptively target subscribers.

Tracks and reports on periodic-based, session-based, event- based & campaign/engagement-based performance.

Scope and provide data analytics requirements for the execution of Digital Service analytic projects including but not limited to the metrics, attributes, logical rules and algorithms.

Analyze and benchmarks local and international Digital Services initiatives & value propositions and propose ways to strengthen Econet’s brand position.

Briefs Marketing Communication to commission prepaid and postpaid research to gather market intelligence.

Monitors Econet customer habits and traits through market research, trend analysis and business intelligence.

Propose and implement recommendations on how to resolve youth customer queries on Digital Services products.

Highlights common customer pain-points regards the Digital Services product offering and recommends possible solutions.

Analyses and identifies youth customer segments within the base and profile them on a quarterly basis.

Designs and implements Digital Services customer’s trade and market activation and retention activities.

Prepares and submits annual CAPEX and OPEX budget requirement.

Prepares monthly and annual revenue budgets and forecasts.

Managing lifecycle of new and existing Digital & VAS products.

Product oversight for strong governance and compliance with internal & external regulation, policies and governing organisations.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree.

2 Years Industry experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/product-officer-digital-products-services/

Deadline: 15 June 2023