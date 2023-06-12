Product Officer: Voice x2

Job Description

To manage Econet’s prepaid and postpaid voice offering through appropriate customer life cycle management strategies in identified customer segments to achieve revenue, usage and subscriber targets.

Duties and Responsibilities

Proposes innovations for Prepaid and Postpaid Voice.

Develops campaigns for usage stimulation and reactivations for the various segments within Prepaid and Postpaid Voice.

Analyze local and international prepaid value propositions and propose ways to strengthen Econet’s position against the market.

Prepare research briefs together with Marketing Communication for Agency to gather market intelligence on new propositions.

Resolve customer queries on prepaid and postpaid Voice products and services.

Sources statistics relevant for usage analysis from IS, Networks, Finance and Customer Experience.

Analyses usage trends for Prepaid and Postpaid Voice (Minutes of Use & Revenue).

Proposes recommendations to improve on current performance of Prepaid and Postpaid Voice services or promotions.

Monitors and analyses customer behavior through market research and business intelligence.

Proposes customer activation and retention offerings based on identified subscriber behavior.

Carries out price elasticity tests for new products and propositions before full scale roll-out.Briefs IS Billing to implement approved pricing strategies and test before launch.

Prepares communication briefs on Prepaid and Postpaid proposition to Marketing Communications for execution.

Checks if marketing campaign execution is in line with approved proposition mechanics & messages.

Prepare daily reports on Prepaid and Postpaid Voice trends – usage, subscriptions and subscribers.

Prepare weekly and monthly Prepaid and Postpaid Voice performance reports covering subscriber trends/ uptake, revenue trends, challenges, and recommendations.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree.

2 Years Industry experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/product-officer-voice-x2/

Deadline: 15 June 2023