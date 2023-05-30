Product Research Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

A vacancy has arisen within the Strategy Innovation and Insights Department for a suitably qualified Product Research Analyst, reporting to the Innovation and Business Development Manager. The position is responsible for researching, developing, and monitoring new and existing products in line with the Bank’s requirements.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

First Degree in Economics, Business Studies, Banking and Finance.

Excellent Power-point skills.

Good with English grammar and written documents.

Excellent interpersonal communication.

2 to 4 years’ Banking experience, preferably 2 years in the financial services sector.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons that meet the above requirements should submit soft copies of their CVs to: appointments@stewardbank.co.zw, with the title, Product Research Analyst clearly written in the subject line.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 31 May 2023