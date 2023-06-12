Product Specialist (Harare)

Job Description

The position reports to the Marketing Manager and exists to promote superior customer experience through the development of required products and services to meet the latest and futuristic digital technologies trends.

Duties and Responsibilities

To provide input into Company’s Technical and Commercial strategic business plans.

Helps define products strategy that meets customer needs as well as the latest digital technology trends and futuristic products and services.

Develops products and services go to the market (GTM) strategies.

Analyses product portfolio and gives recommendations to the organisation.

Provides market analysis reports using key metrics to address business needs.

Carries out product research and development and advises the business from an informed decision.

Works closely with the development teams to explain the requirements of new features and change requests for current features of Powertel Products.

Interfaces with all functional departments in developing new products and services.

Coordinates products pricing initiatives in collaboration with key business stakeholders.

Benchmarks Powertel Products and services with global trends.

Carried out competitor intelligence and trend analysis.

Conducts product profitability analysis and management.

Manages and analyses the Powertel product’s life cycle and makes recommendations.

Any other duties as assigned by the Marketing Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Marketing/ Business Studies and Computer Science/ IT/ Engineering or equivalent.

Membership of a recognized professional institution.

6 years relevant experience of which 3 years should be at senior level.

Proven experience in products development and research in Telecommunications/ ICT environment.

Essential Attributes:

Highly Innovative and Strong Technical aptitude.

Excellent research and development skills.

Highly analytical.

Highly self-motivated and results-driven.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from prospective candidates accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of academic and professional certificates and national ID should be sent to:

The Human Resources Manager

Powertel Communications (Pvt) Limited

16 Birmingham Road

PO Box 7600

Harare

Or email: vacancies@powertel.co.zw

NB: It is not company policy for any prospective job applicants to pay the organization or any of its employees any fee towards the recruitment process.

Deadline: 24 June 2023