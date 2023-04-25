Job Description

Nestlé has over 308 000 employees worldwide & we’re now looking for a Production Attendant to join our team at the Harare Factory.

Responsible for executing the manual activities necessary on production shopfloor as required by the line operators and production supervisor to ensure continuous operation of quality products as per given instructions/plan with optimal output and strict adherence to hygiene, safety and quality standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible to ensure personal safety & safety of others at all times.

Help to maintain Line Efficiency and Performance as per LLS and FTQ as per target.

Responsible to execute compliance as per QMS, SOPs and Work Instructions.

Responsible for ensuring cleaning & hygiene of the area including equipment, floor, doors, windows, shoe change area etc. on shift, daily, weekly and monthly basis.

Responsible to maintain good house keeping and respects protocol of Hand washing, Clothing, Zoning, Shoe change, Beard cover and 5S.

Responsible for abiding with NCE objectives and providing good support to Production Operators.

Responsible to pack only properly sealed/wrapped and correct coded product and immediately inform operators for any deviation.

Responsible to follow all policies & procedures laid down by the company and strictly abides by factory code of conduct and lines of discipline.

Responsible to carry out any other tasks as assigned by Production Operators/ Supervisors as per business needs.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum 1-2 years of Production experience preferably in food Industry.

Minimum Education Qualification Required: Secondary school or higher.

Read & Write in English (Proficient).

Computer literate (Intermediate to high).

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://jobdetails.nestle.com/job/Harare-Production-Attendant/926187901/?feedId=256801&utm_source=NestleCareers

Deadline: 25 April 2023