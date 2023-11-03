Production chef (Harare)

Job Description

Preparing, seasoning, and decorating meals and dishes in ways that suit the requirements or orders that are placed by customers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintaining high food quality levels that meet guest requirements and exceed their expectations.

Recommending and designing menus that meet expected quality standards.

Ensuring that kitchen food production areas are running smooth as per standard operating procedures.

Working with the catering supervisor in preparation of food costings for all food items prepared in the kitchen.

Ensuring that cleanliness levels in the kitchen are high.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 3 years' experience in a similar role.

Experience in Hotels/Hospitals will be an added advantage.

At least 5 Ordinary Levels including English.

HND in Culinary Arts/ Professional Cookery.

Class 1 trade tested.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates in possession of the above should send applications together with current detailed CV’s to: hr@stanneshospital.co.zw and mention the position being applied for in the subject matter.

Deadline: 08 November 2023