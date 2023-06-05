Production Clerk (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has some exciting and challenging career opportunities at its Mining Division based in Shurugwi and Mutorashanga. Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant posts in the Division on contract basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

Collects samples of gold ore at specific points as directed by the Geologist.

Deliver samples to the lab for tests for conformance to specifications.

Account for gold ore dispatching at the mine and receiving at the plant.

Qualifications and Experience

5 O levels including Mathematics and English.

Clean class 4 driver’s license.

A qualification in sampling or ore quality control is an added advantage.

At least 2 years of experience working in a Gold mining and processing environment.

Extensive knowledge in CIL (Carbon in Leach) plants.

Knowledge of Microsoft excel and word.

Good communication skills.

Clean criminal record.

A background in contractor management.

How to Apply

Applications from individuals meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications indicating position applied, to be submitted to:

The Manpower Services Manager

Zimasco (Private) Limited

P.O Box 124

SHURUGWI

Or E-Mail to: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw

Deadline: 05 June 2023