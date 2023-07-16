Production Foreperson-Finishing

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Will be reporting to the Printing Manager, the job existsto convert printed stock and develop the actual printed stock into the finished product of high quality according to the customer’s specifications.

Duties and Responsibilities

Production of the printing registers and forwarding them to the Printing Manager.

Measuring machine efficiency and availability.

Implementation of the production plan.

Enforcing of quality control standards.

Check quantities of the finished QPs before packaging.

Allocation of stock to be used in the finishing of examination papers.

Identify the machine to be used in the finishing process.ie Machine loading.

Cutting to final size, different products such as books, brochures, and letterheads.

Reconcile finished QPs.

Spoilage control after all finishing processes are done.

Maintaining re order levels, advise Senior Manager on stocks to be reordered.

Ensure availability of the right skills for the right job.

Supervision of subordinates.

Adherence of machine maintenance schedule and budget.

Qualifications and Experience

Apprenticeship training in Print Finishing and Converting.

Class 1 Journeyperson an added advantage.

At least 3 years of relevant experience in a Printing Finishing environment.

Knowledge of principles of Machine Printing.

Supervising skills.

Ability to understand the job, make decisions, organize, plan and control.

Ability to communicate.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications and Curriculum Vitae with contact telephone numbers and names of at least three (3) referees. Applications should be done online on the google application form accessible on the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw.

Applications should be addressed to: