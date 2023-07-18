Production Foreperson-packaging
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Will be reporting to the Manager-Packaging & Finishing, the position exists to ensure that all the necessary operational and quality checks on labelled question paper envelopes are verified prior to packing.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To enable budgeting for consumables to be used for the session.ie
- Implementation of the production plan
- To ensure that a test run print of packaging and dispatch documents is done prior to actual run.
- Provide quantities of the Question Papers to be printed.
- Allocation of stock to be used in the printing of examination papers.
- Identify the machine to be used in the printing process.ie Machine loading.
- Adherence to process procedures
- Reconcile packed Question Papers Spoilage control during packing of question papers.
- Maintaining re-order levels and advise Printing Manager on stock to be re-ordered
- Ensure availability of the right skills for the right job.
- Supervision of subordinates.
- Adherence of machine maintenance schedule and budget.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 O’’ Level subjects passed including Science, Mathematics and English.
- Must have 2 A’’ Level subjects passed will be a distinct advantage.
- Class 1 Journeyperson an added advantage.
- Certificate/ Diploma.
- Minimum 3 Years in Examinations Entries Department Required.
Competencies and Attributes:
- Supervising skills.
- Ability to make sound decisions, organize, plan and control.
- Ability to communicate.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications and Curriculum Vitae with contact telephone numbers and names of at least three (3) referees. Applications should be done online on the google application form accessible on the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw.
Applications should be addressed to:
Human Capital Director
Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC)
Head Office Examination Centre
Upper East Road, Mount Pleasant
P.O. BOX CY1464, Causeway
Harare
ZIMSEC is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, religious and ethnical backgrounds, including persons with disabilities, to apply to become a part of the organization.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply to these positions. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 19 July 2023
Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC)
Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) is an autonomous parastatal under the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. It is an internationally accredited examinations board. ZIMSEC is an examinations board responsible for assessment, evaluation and documentation of the academic readiness, learning progress, and skill acquisition of students at primary and secondary school levels in Zimbabwe.