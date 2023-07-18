Production Foreperson-packaging

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Will be reporting to the Manager-Packaging & Finishing, the position exists to ensure that all the necessary operational and quality checks on labelled question paper envelopes are verified prior to packing.

Duties and Responsibilities

To enable budgeting for consumables to be used for the session.ie

Implementation of the production plan

To ensure that a test run print of packaging and dispatch documents is done prior to actual run.

Provide quantities of the Question Papers to be printed.

Allocation of stock to be used in the printing of examination papers.

Identify the machine to be used in the printing process.ie Machine loading.

Adherence to process procedures

Reconcile packed Question Papers Spoilage control during packing of question papers.

Maintaining re-order levels and advise Printing Manager on stock to be re-ordered

Ensure availability of the right skills for the right job.

Supervision of subordinates.

Adherence of machine maintenance schedule and budget.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 O’’ Level subjects passed including Science, Mathematics and English.

Must have 2 A’’ Level subjects passed will be a distinct advantage.

Class 1 Journeyperson an added advantage.

Certificate/ Diploma.

Minimum 3 Years in Examinations Entries Department Required.

Competencies and Attributes:

Supervising skills.

Ability to make sound decisions, organize, plan and control.

Ability to communicate.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications and Curriculum Vitae with contact telephone numbers and names of at least three (3) referees. Applications should be done online on the google application form accessible on the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw.