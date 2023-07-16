Production Foreperson - Printing

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Will be reporting to the Printing Manager, the position exists to ensure that the work is done in a systematic way under maximum supervision, and that all resources are used at a cost effective manner.

Duties and Responsibilities

Production of the printing registers and forwarding them to the Manager.

Measuring machine efficiency and availability.

Implementation of the production plan.

Enforcing of quality control standards.

Provide quantities of the QPs to be printed.

Allocation of stock to be used in the printing of examination papers.

Identify the machine to be used in the printing process Reconcile printed QPs.

Spoilage control during printing.

Maintaining re-order levels, advise Manager on stock to be reordered.

Ensure availability of the right skills for the right job.

Supervision of subordinates.

Adherence of machine maintenance schedule and budget.

Qualifications and Experience

Education, Experience, Knowledge and Skills.

Apprenticeship training in Print Finishing and Converting.

Class 1 journeyman an added advantage.

At least 3 years of relevant experience in a Printing environment.

Knowledge of principles of Finishing Principles.

Supervising skills.

Ability to make sound decisions, organize, plan and control.

Ability to communicate.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications and Curriculum Vitae with contact telephone numbers and names of at least three (3) referees. Applications should be done online on the google application form accessible on the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw.

Applications should be addressed to: