Production Manager - Block Lick Supplement
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting to the Executive Director through the Finance and Human Resources Manager, the Production Manager’s key accountabilities shall be:
- Reviewing production records, scheduling block lick production;
- Keeping inventory of feed ingredients and ordering as needed, testing and reviewing feed/grain quality;
- Formulation livestock vitamin and mineral supplements for livestock and Game.
- Scheduling employee shifts and keeping track of employee time;
- Handling customer questions and complaints;
- Evaluating operating procedures and setting quality assurance standards;
- Preparing and monitoring monthly, quarterly and yearly budgets;
- Staying up-to-date on new technology and ways to make process improvements;
- Training new employees and providing development opportunities and
- Ensuring all employees are trained on safety and continuing to stay up-to-date.
Qualifications and Experience
- The ideal candidate must have a have a Diploma or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture in Animal Science majoring in Animal Nutrition.
- Candidates with an Agricultural Diploma from a recognised College and working towards attaining a degree in Animal Science or equivalent will also be considered.
- The ideal candidate must have at least 2 years relevant working experience, strong employee management skills, ability to work long hours and flexibility, good communication skills, team building skills, ability to build & maintain relationships with advisors, consultants, and suppliers, decision-making skills and strong computer skills.
Other
How to Apply
Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, current salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar
Chinhoyi University of Technology
Private Bag 7724
CHINHOYI
NB: Applications may be emailed to hr@cut.ac.zw and documents to be sent as a single PDF document.
Applicants, who do not comply with the requirements, will be disqualified. Details on salary, allowances and other benefits shall be disclosed to short-listed candidates ONLY.
The closing date for receipt of applications is 28 May 2024
