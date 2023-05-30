Pindula|
Zimbabwe Alloys Chrome

Production Manager

Zimbabwe Alloys Chrome
Jun. 09, 2023
Job Description

Zimbabwe Alloys Chrome, a major producer of Ferro - chrome invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for appointment to the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensuring attainment of production targets.
  • Plant optimisation and effectiveness.
  • Resource planning and management.
  • Costs analysis, monitoring and budget control.
  • Championing new projects and implementations and improvement of plant systems.
  • Leading SHE and QMS efforts in the Production department. 

Qualifications and Experience

  • A B.Sc. degree in Metallurgical Engineering.
  • A minimum of 5 years' experience in a smelting operation.
  • Must have the drive, initiative and the ability to work under minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of relevant qualifications should be emailed to: hr@zachrome.co.zw

Deadline: 09 June 2023

Zimbabwe Alloys Chrome

Provider of metal processing and mining services. The company's metal processing and mining services include exploration of gold, silver, copper, chromium and other precious metals, enabling metal mining companies to get a range of processed metals in Zimbawe.

