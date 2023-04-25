Job Description

Nestlé has over 308 000 employees worldwide & we’re now looking for 5 Production Operators to join our team at Harare Factory.

Responsible for production operations in producing quality products as per given instructions/plan with optimal output and strict adherence to hygiene, safety and quality standards. Ensuring that the production is carried out as per the Shift Supervisor instructions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible to ensure personal safety & safety of others at all times.

Responsible to do all operations as per QMS, SOPs and Work Instructions.

Responsible for ensuring cleaning & hygiene of the area including equipment, floor, doors, windows etc. as per GMP and HACCP and on shift, daily, weekly and monthly basis.

Responsible to maintain good housekeeping and respects protocol of Hand washing, Clothing, Zoning, Shoe change, Beard cover and 5S.

Responsible for set up & startup of equipment’s and controlling of operational parameters and maintaining of documentation for traceability.

Responsible for inspection of lines according to daily, weekly & monthly checklists and replacement of all type of filters. Involves in breakdown, shut down and plant cleaning jobs.

Responsible to ensure FIFO is followed and material usages is as per the standard recipe and within target limits.

Responsible to always strive for minimum downtime and optimum output.

Coordinate with supervisors, colleagues & peers inter and intra department to support the achievement of departmental objectives.

Qualifications and Experience

3 - 4 years production experience in food industry with good knowledge of production line operations.

Minimum Education Qualification Required: Secondary school or higher.

Read & Write in English (Proficient).

Computer literate (Intermediate to high).

Good understanding of Food Safety Systems.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://jobdetails.nestle.com/job/Harare-Production-Operator/926176201/?feedId=256801&utm_source=NestleCareers

Deadline: 25 April 2023