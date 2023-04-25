Job Description
Nestlé has over 308 000 employees worldwide & we’re now looking for 5 Production Operators to join our team at Harare Factory.
Responsible for production operations in producing quality products as per given instructions/plan with optimal output and strict adherence to hygiene, safety and quality standards. Ensuring that the production is carried out as per the Shift Supervisor instructions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible to ensure personal safety & safety of others at all times.
- Responsible to do all operations as per QMS, SOPs and Work Instructions.
- Responsible for ensuring cleaning & hygiene of the area including equipment, floor, doors, windows etc. as per GMP and HACCP and on shift, daily, weekly and monthly basis.
- Responsible to maintain good housekeeping and respects protocol of Hand washing, Clothing, Zoning, Shoe change, Beard cover and 5S.
- Responsible for set up & startup of equipment’s and controlling of operational parameters and maintaining of documentation for traceability.
- Responsible for inspection of lines according to daily, weekly & monthly checklists and replacement of all type of filters. Involves in breakdown, shut down and plant cleaning jobs.
- Responsible to ensure FIFO is followed and material usages is as per the standard recipe and within target limits.
- Responsible to always strive for minimum downtime and optimum output.
- Coordinate with supervisors, colleagues & peers inter and intra department to support the achievement of departmental objectives.
Qualifications and Experience
- 3 - 4 years production experience in food industry with good knowledge of production line operations.
- Minimum Education Qualification Required: Secondary school or higher.
- Read & Write in English (Proficient).
- Computer literate (Intermediate to high).
- Good understanding of Food Safety Systems.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://jobdetails.nestle.com/job/Harare-Production-Operator/926176201/?feedId=256801&utm_source=NestleCareers
Deadline: 25 April 2023