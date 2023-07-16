Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Will be reporting to the Printing Manager, the position exists to coordinate workflow for one or multiple products and plan operations to ensure maximum performance and minimum delay.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implementation of the production plan and ensuring that all products are timeously dispatched.

Production of the printing plan and forwarding it to the Manager.

Measuring machine efficiency and availability.

Check quantities of QPs and informing the Manager time needed to complete the jobs.

Identify the machines to be used in the Printing & finishing processes. ie Machine loading.

Ensuring that equipment and raw materials needed to cover production demand are available.

Prepare and submit status and performance reports.

Enforcing reconciliation of finished products.

Working with Foremen to enforce spoilage control after all processes are done.

Obtain output information (number of finished products, percentage of defective products etc.)

Maintaining re-order levels and advise Manager on stocks to be reordered.

Schedule shifts according to production plan and delivery by communicating to the Manager.

Assign workers and other staff to particular production operations.

Monitor jobs to ensure they will finish on time and within budget.

Determine work force, equipment and raw materials needed to cover production demand.

Supervision of subordinates.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher Diploma or Degree in Production planning and Control/ Industrial Engineering.

Minimum of 3 years in a printing and packaging environment and proven experience as a Production Planner.

Competencies and Attributes:

Supervising skills.

Ability to understand the job, make decisions, organize, plan and control.

Ability to communicate.

Excellent knowledge of production planning and quality control principles.

Experience in MRP 11 (Manufacturing resource planning).

Knowledge of principles of Machine Printing and Machine loading.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications and Curriculum Vitae with contact telephone numbers and names of at least three (3) referees. Applications should be done online on the google application form accessible on the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw.