Production Supervisor (Baking Plant)

Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post at the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

The Production Supervisor ensures that the highest quality products are produced by monitoring all aspects of manufacturing of products. This individual must understand good manufacturing practices, HACCP/HARPC and Food Safety Programs. The incumbent must be able to plan, organize, and provide leadership necessary for achieving production goals whilst providing the highest quality products.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing and implementing production schedules and plans to meet customer demand and achieve production targets.

Inspecting products to verify conformance to customer specifications and directing setup and adjustments of machines to meet product specifications.

Monitoring the production processes, making necessary adjustments in scheduling, and/or improving production methods/techniques to achieve company goals.

Maintaining time and production records. This includes, but is not limited to all related variances, labour, and production reports.

Consistently evaluating formulas, specifications, and processes to ensure that the final product is meeting customer requirements.

Verifying and inspects proper raw material usage.

Ensuring that the appropriate Standard Operating Procedures are developed and maintained in all areas of the Bakery.

Assisting in developing and implementing the department's goals, objectives, and systems.

Ensuring that all work activities are performed in accordance with the governing standards and regulations.

Managing the Cleaning-In-Place (CIP) systems.

Maintaining a clean production environment.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Food Technology, Food Science or any related field.

Experience in a bakery setup is an added advantage.

Proficiency in operations management.

In-depth understanding of the standards and regulations that govern bakery operations.

Advanced skills in MS Office.

Organizational and leadership abilities.

Communication and interpersonal skills.

Self-motivated with a results-driven approach.

Problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023