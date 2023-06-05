Production Supervisor (Edible Oil Plant)

Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post at the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

The Production Supervisor will ensure the smooth running of the production process and ensure that all products are produced to the specified specifications.

Duties and Responsibilities

Production planning and execution.

Ensuring that Production targets are met.

Supervising production operations to ensure maximum equipment and personnel utilization.

Monitoring the production processes, making necessary adjustments in scheduling, and/or improving production methods/techniques to achieve company goals.

Ensuring that production is in line within the recommended quality systems, processes and procedures.

Managing, developing and motivating production staff.

Ensuring proper implementation of Standard Operating Procedures.

Leading and managing Occupational Health and Safety programs to ensure a safe working environment.

Managing the Cleaning-In-Place (CIP) systems.

Management of food safety management systems.

Performing any other tasks as may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Food Technology, Animal Science, Engineering or related field.

Experience in using various types of manufacturing machinery and tools.

Advanced skills in MS Office.

Organizational and leadership abilities.

Communication and interpersonal skills.

Self-motivated with a results-driven approach.

Problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023