Production Supervisor (Grade 6)

Job Description

Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned positions that have arisen within the organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

The incumbent will report to the General Manager Operations and will be responsible for the following among other duties:

Setting daily, weekly and monthly objectives and communicating them to employees.

Organizing or managing workflow by assigning responsibilities and preparing schedules.

Overseeing and training subordinates.

Checking production output according to specifications.

Ensuring the safe use of equipment and schedule regular maintenance.

Submitting reports on performance and progress.

Training of new employees on how to use machinery and follow procedure.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree or HND in Clothing Technology.

Must have 5 ‘O’ levels including English and Mathematics.

A clean class 4 driver’s license is an added advantage.

A minimum of 5 years working experience.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for any of the above positions, please submit your application, most recent Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of academic and/or professional certificates to: