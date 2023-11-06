Production Supervisor (Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above post, which has arisen in our Production Department at Cashel Valley (Mutare).

Reporting to the Production Manager, the successful applicant will, among other key aspects, be responsible for:

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintaining the factory in good working order at all times by inspecting machinery and supervising staff members.

Verifying availability of machinery, raw and pack according to the production plan.

Assigning employees tasks by following the production plan in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

Managing inventory by keeping an accurate record of inventory movement at all the times.

Ensuring equipment start-ups within required timelines.

Preparing daily reports by detailing them with achieved results against targets.

Improving productivity by assessing problems and making sound recommendations.

Monitoring performance by measuring the work throughout shifts carefully and making necessary corrections to achieve the set goals.

Ensuring quality of production is maintained by ensuring that the set quality standards are adhered to.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Production Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/IME/Food Technology or Equivalent

At least 2 years relevant experience in FMCG.

A sound understanding of production processes.

Coordination skills.

Excellent Computer skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in writing together with detailed C.Vs should be submitted to: recruitment@cashelvalley.co.zw