Products & Research Officer

Job Description

The empowered lead role within the Old Mutual Fintech, The Products and Research officer is responsible for conducting product related research that will assist the product management team to come up with products and services that can influence the commercial outcome for the fintech business.

The ideal Products and Research officer is generally a business-facing person, empowered to fill the role. It is important that they understand the payments, lending and Insurtech space, product, business, and any constraints involved.

By conducting research and communicating the product evolution path, the Products and Research officer focuses their efforts on delivering the best possible customer value. Working closely with product management teams, platform and marketing teams, they provide the key insights for the team to best meet consumer and business goals.