Professor/ Associate Professor/ Senior Lecturer/ Lecturer: Agriculture Education
Job Description
Department of Curriculum and Educational Management Studies
The University seeks to recruit focused, results oriented candidates for the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Teach at least three of the following courses: Agriculture Education and Extension; Agricultural Economics; Soil and Plant Science; Agricultural Engineering, Animal Science; Farm Management. Crop Production; Animal Breeding and Genetics; Research Methods and Statistics. The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.
- Supervise projects and dissertations at all levels.
- Carry out research individually and in clusters and publish, write books and book chapters.
- Assess and supervise students on Teaching Practice, carry out extension work, source funding, and develop new programmes.
- Add value to the Department and the Faculty and contribute to the achievement of the University mandate through innovation and industrialization.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a Master’s Degree in Agriculture Education or equivalent from a recognised institution.
- A PhD in Agriculture Education, proven track record of research publications in refereed journals and at least three (3) years of University teaching experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 15 July 2024.
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura