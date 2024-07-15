Professor/ Associate Professor/ Senior Lecturer/ Lecturer: Curriculum Studies

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a Master’s Degree in Curriculum Studies or equivalent from a recognised institution.

A PhD in Education, proven track record of research publications in refereed journals and at least three (3) years of University teaching experience.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 15 July 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message