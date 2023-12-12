Program Administrator (Morgenster Eye Care)
Job Description
The Reformed Church in Zimbabwe (RCZ) invites applications from suitably qualified and motivated candidates to fill the above mentioned positions.
The Project Administrator will be responsible for managing Eye Health Programs and shall be responsible for coordinating such activities designed to strengthen the health delivery system designed to provide quality Inclusive eye health services in the province and empower communities to demand eye health services.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting:
- Leading in preparation of monthly, quarterly and annual and other narrative reports as required by the partners of the programme.
Relations:
- Maintaining good communications with other key partners working in the field of Prevention of Blindness (PBC) in Zimbabwe.
- Establish and maintain relationships with local authorities & key stakeholders.
Planning:
- Assisting the Medical Director in developing the programme design process, including needs assessment, project design, evaluation and reporting.
- Ensure that contingency planning is documented and that if there is a shift in the situation the partnership.
Programme, Monitoring and Evaluation:
- Continuously monitor program progress to ensure programme systems are working to achieve goals and objectives.
Operational Management:
- Provide project leadership to the eye care programme in such a manner that creates an atmosphere promoting team work, conflict resolution, staff development and growth.
- Establish an efficient operational system within the working team geared at attain the minimum in costs and avoid unnecessary expenditures in material and labour time.
- Ensure a sufficient and timely flow of management and operation information and reports to RCZ, the M0HCW and CBM Regional office according to the established reporting standards.
- To represent Masvingo Province Eye Care Programme on local level.
Human Resources-together with the Medical Director supervise and coach the personnel in the project.
Financial Management:
- To closely oversee monitor and manage.
- The financial and salary administration including cash flow income derived from patients fees, sale spectacles, medicines etc.
- The stock control of medicines, medical equipment with particular emphasis on the sale of glasses and eye drops.
- Budget and budgetary control.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree (or equivalent) in Public Health, Eye Health, Development Studies, Social Studies or other relevant field.
- At least 2 years work experience in public health/eye health sector and project management.
- Experience of designing/ managing eye health or health systems strengthening programmes at district, provincial and national levels.
- Good computer skills (MS Word, Excel and Power Point);
- Excellent communication, presentation social, reporting and training skills.
- Experience in working with People with Disabilities is highly desirable.
- Excellent networking, coordination and partnership building skills.
- Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.
- Strong knowledge on safeguarding of children and adults-at-risk.
- Extensive knowledge and experience in programme management with international organizations.
- Excellent planning, multitask and time management skills.
- A sound understanding of project monitoring and evaluation.
- Experience in working with funded projects.
Other
How to Apply
If interested submit your Curriculum Vitae, recommendation letter from your Minister of Religion and application letter via email to: recruitment@rcz.org.zw, clearly indicating the position on the subject of the email.
NB: Reference checks and background checks on applicants will be performed including police clearance. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 14 July 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Reformed Church In Zimbabwe
The Reformed Church in Zimbabwe was founded by Dutch Reformed Church in South Africa missionaries on the 9th of September 1891. Andrew A. Louw begun to preach in the area near Morgenster among Shona people. The worship language of churches was Afrikaans and English. Later the denomination expanded among Nyanja people.