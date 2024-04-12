Program Assistant (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The Program Assistant-RISE vaccine delivery project is responsible for supporting the Programs Management Team (Chief of Party, Technical Director, Technical Lead-RISE) with the planning, implementation, and monitoring of the RISE Vaccine delivery project activities. Reporting to the Technical Lead RISE with overall oversight from the Technical Director, TASQC, the Program Assistant will provide administrative and logistical support for the RISE Vaccine Delivery project. The Program Assistant will also support project planning, implementation monitoring, and evaluation. The Program Assistant will support with project documentation, distribution of the RISE Vaccine delivery project reports.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide administrative and logistical support.

Support links and follow-up on requests between provincial and district teams, and central office teams (finance, HR, programs, administration, etc.).

Maintains close communication with all parts of the project to appropriately advise the COP & TD of important issues within the project.

Minute taking during RISE vaccine delivery coordination meetings both internal and external.

Maintain close contact with admin in ensuring procurements for the program consumables are put in the system and delivered timeously.

Support with travel logistics for the central level program implementation team and MoHCC teams as required.

Support in the TL RISE in the planning and conducting of project workshops and meetings;

Program consumable stock monitoring in close liaison with the administration team;

Support the TD in the review and reconciliation of project funds by coordinating with finance department.

Programs Planning, Implementation Support and Review, Supports the COP, TD and Technical lead-RISE to coordinate and track the program activities and ensuring programmatic milestones are achieved.

Support Technical lead with development and review and implementation of the program plan; Support with coordination of the OPHID RISE Vaccine delivery project team.

Project documentation; Support with online filing of program reports and materials (policy briefs, focus group discussion reports, Microplanning templates, Vaccine data collection tools, Strategic documents on Infodemic management).

Support with ensuring visibility of program efforts, in liaison with the Health Communications and Promotion Specialist.

Support with documentation of weekly bullets, lessons learnt; Development, review, editing and proof reading of program documents.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor’s degree in public health, health sciences, or social sciences a post graduate qualification an added advantage.

Minimum of two years’ experience and demonstrated experience in COVID-19 programming.

Proficiency and competency in Microsoft packages, (Word, EXCEL, SharePoint, PowerPoint, Outlook, MS Teams).

Willingness to work flexible hours as required.

Strong work ethic coupled with enthusiastic and passionate approach to work with an ability to multi-task and to work with limited supervision.

Ability to demonstrate good judgment, discretion, and confidentiality.

Proficiency in usual desktop software (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook) and online collaboration technologies a requisite.

Experience in use of knowledge management and information archival systems is an asset.

Other

How to Apply

Step 1: Click here and complete the application form.

Step 2: Submit your cv and application letter via email to: ophidrecruitments@ophid.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.