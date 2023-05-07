Program Intern

Job Description

The Programs Intern will work across all thematic areas supporting program deliverables of the Programs Manager to support all DREAMS interventions supervising 4 district teams and five thematic coordinators. The intern will assist in both administrative and programmatic tasks.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist the Program Manager to coordinate program implementation following donor, organizational and program guidelines.

Assist in developing and monitoring periodic work plans and budgets, as well as associated deliverables and results/outputs.

Assist to prepare, coordinate, and disseminate project-related reports and documents, including progress updates, curricula, and other documents and reports.

Assist thematic Coordinators raise administrative and program related documents.

Provide administrative support in management of the service contracts.

Assist in the tracking of program workplans for the timely identification and addressing of program implementation challenges.

Assist in the coordination of program documentation (Reports, Success Stories, development of IEC Materials, Progress Presentations).

Perform clerical and administrative support tasks, including creation and editing of program correspondences and purchase documents, reports.

Any other duty as assigned by supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in Development Studies, Social Work or equivalent qualification.

Computer proficiency in MS Office, Excel, email and internet.

A minimum of 2 years’ professional experience in a similar position.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Strong organizational skills and ability to multitask.

Ability to think critically and creatively.

Excellent interpersonal skills and able to deal with visitors and staff with tact and courtesy.

Must be capable of working both individually and as part of a team.

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment.

Must be flexible, willing to perform other duties and work with irregular hours.

Fluency in English, Ndebele and Shona.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their motivation letters demonstrating their suitability for the position and detailed CVs, clearly stating the position being in the subject section to: info@bantwana.org

NB: Bantwana Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 08 May 2023