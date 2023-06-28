Program Intern (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Bantwana Zimbabwe seeks a Program Intern based in Bulawayo for a CDC/Zim-TTECH funded DREAMS Program. The Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored, and Safe (DREAMS) program aims to reduce new HIV infections amongst adolescent girls and young women and will be implemented in four above mentioned Matabeleland North districts. Bantwana will implement four core sets of interventions namely, i) HIV prevention, condom education, gender norms change, social assets building, and sexual violence prevention; ii) Education Subsidies and primary, secondary and Part-Time and Continuing Education support; iii) Combination of socioeconomic approaches for caregivers layered with positive parenting; and iv) Economic empowerment for AGYW (financial literacy, work readiness and employability trainings, vocational training for market-driven technical skills, internships.
Purpose Of The Position:
Reporting to the Program Manager, the Program Intern will be responsible for the provision of programmatic and administrative support to the DREAMS Program for effective program implementation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist the Program Manager to coordinate program implementation following donor, organizational and program guidelines.
- Assist in developing and monitoring periodic work plans and budgets, as well as associated deliverables and results/ outputs.
- Assist to prepare, coordinate, and disseminate project-related reports and documents, including progress updates, curricula, and other documents and reports.
- Assist thematic Coordinators raise administrative and program related documents.
- Provide administrative support in management of the service contracts.
- Assist in the tracking of program workplans for the timely identification and addressing of program implementation challenges.
- Assist in the coordination of program documentation (Reports, Success Stories, development of IEC Materials, Progress Presentations)
- Perform clerical and administrative support tasks, including creation and editing of program correspondences and purchase documents, reports.
- Any other duty as assigned by supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- First degree in Development Studies, Social Work or equivalent qualification.
- Computer proficiency in MS Office, Excel, email and internet.
- A minimum of 2 years’ professional experience in a similar position.
- Good verbal and written communication skills.
- Strong organizational skills and ability to multitask.
- Ability to think critically and creatively.
- Excellent interpersonal skills and able to deal with visitors and staff with tact and courtesy.
- Must be capable of working both individually and as part of a team.
- Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment.
- Must be flexible, willing to perform other duties and work with irregular hours.
- Fluency in Ndebele and English.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their motivation letters demonstrating their suitability for the position and detailed CVs, clearly stating the position being in the subject section to: info@bantwana.org. Bantwana Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer.
NB: BZ has a zero-tolerance policy on child abuse, sexual exploitation and abuse, sexual harassment and any form of discrimination based on gender, race, ethnicity, age and any other such distinguishing characteristics. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 30 June 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Bantwana Zimbabwe
