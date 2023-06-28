Program Intern (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Bantwana Zimbabwe seeks a Program Intern based in Bulawayo for a CDC/Zim-TTECH funded DREAMS Program. The Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored, and Safe (DREAMS) program aims to reduce new HIV infections amongst adolescent girls and young women and will be implemented in four above mentioned Matabeleland North districts. Bantwana will implement four core sets of interventions namely, i) HIV prevention, condom education, gender norms change, social assets building, and sexual violence prevention; ii) Education Subsidies and primary, secondary and Part-Time and Continuing Education support; iii) Combination of socioeconomic approaches for caregivers layered with positive parenting; and iv) Economic empowerment for AGYW (financial literacy, work readiness and employability trainings, vocational training for market-driven technical skills, internships.

Purpose Of The Position:

Reporting to the Program Manager, the Program Intern will be responsible for the provision of programmatic and administrative support to the DREAMS Program for effective program implementation.