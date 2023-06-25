Program Management Unit Coordinator (Harare)

Job Description
The Health Resilience Fund (HRF) 2022-2025 is a pooled health fund that is continuing to build on the gains obtained through the Health Development Fund (HDF) 2016-2021, with the support of the European Union (EU), UK Department for International Development (DFID) now Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Government of Sweden, Government of Ireland, and The Global Alliance for Vaccines (Gavi). The programme aims to support the MoHCC in the context of the National Health Strategy 2021-2025 to achieve its goal of improving the quality of life of its citizens, through guaranteeing every Zimbabwean access to comprehensive and effective health systems and structures for appropriate services at all levels. The purpose of the HRF is to safeguard gains achieved through the Health Transition Fund/ Integrated Support Programme for Sexual Reproductive Health (HTF/ISP) and HDF. The HRF will invest strategically to End Preventable Deaths; consolidate the country’s Global Health Security, health systems strengthening while embracing the humanitarian/development nexus in line with hazards faced by the country. The programme will take targeted health system strengthening actions while advocating for enhanced allocative and operational efficiency, and mainstreaming climate change, gender, women and girls’ empowerment, human rights, disability, and safeguarding approaches.
To ensure full efficiency and to strengthen linkages between key programme stakeholders {Government of Zimbabwe (GoZ), United Nations (UN), Implementing Partners (IPs), funding partners (FPs), relevant line ministries and other funding streams}, a Program Management Unit (PMU) was established and is responsible for management, coordination, implementation, monitoring, evaluation, and reporting of the HRF activities.
Purpose for the job
The HRF Coordinator is responsible for the overall HRF programme coordination. This includes managing, implementing, monitoring, evaluating, and reporting the progress of the programme. The position holder is accountable for effective technical, and programme support to facilitate the application and adaptation of HRF partners’ policies and strategies to achieve strategic priorities and objectives and expansion of HRF assisted health interventions, including the attainment of the sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda and beyond.
The HRF coordinator provides technical guidance, and management support throughout the programming processes to facilitate the administration and achievement of concrete and sustainable results according to plans, allocation, results based-management approaches and methodology (RBM), organizational strategic plans and goals, standards of performance, and accountability framework.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Support to programme development and planning.
- Programme implementation, monitoring, and delivery of results.
- Programme Governance and Partnerships.
- Finance and Administration.
- Innovation, knowledge/ Information management and Documentation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in public health, epidemiology or related
- Master’s degree with a minimum of 8 years of senior professional experience in public health/nutrition planning and management, health economics, health policy, planning and financing, epidemiology, maternal and neonatal health care, or health emergency/ humanitarian preparedness.
Knowledge and Skills:
- Excellent understanding of the health-related situation in Zimbabwe.
- Strong strategic planning and programme management skills.
- Experience in working with Government, and civil society organizations in relation to capacity strengthening in a development context.
- Excellent knowledge of Donors’ requirements in Zimbabwe.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 25 June 2023
