Program Nurse C-CAST x25
Job Description
We are seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Program Nurse – C-CAST for the HIV/AIDS Care and Treatment program. The opportunities have arisen in Harare x4, Mashonaland Central (Guruve x1, Mazowe x2, Mt Darwin x1), Mashonaland East (Goromonzi x1, Marondera x1, Murewa x2, Seke x2), Mashonaland West (Chegutu x2, Makonde x1 Hurungwe x2, Zvimba x1), Matabeleland North (Bubi x1, Lupane x1, Nkayi x2, Tsholotsho x1). Zim-TTECH’s activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
Position Summary:
The main responsibilities will be to provide cervical cancer screening services for women living with HIV (WLHIV) as guided by PEPFAR reporting requirements and the Ministry of Health and Childcare strategic plan. The technical support shall include but not be limited to Ca Cervix screening, cryotherapy, referring clients for appropriate treatment services, follow-up of clients, and ensuring complete documentation of data collection tools. In liaison with other staff at the facility are also expected to provide comprehensive HIV such as HIV testing services including index partner testing, linking clients to care, ART initiation, and retaining clients in care and ART, defaulter tracking, and accurate documentation in line with tracked indicators. Successful candidates shall report to the facility Sister-in-Charge on day-to-day activities and respective District Programs Improvement Officer on programmatic issues.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing technical support for Ca Cervix Screening for WLHIV above 25 years and comprehensive HIV services and psychosocial support at both static and outreach sites as per national guidelines and quality assurance using national reporting tools.
- Providing treatment for pre-cancerous cervical cancer lesions and conducting outreaches, community mobilization, and demand creation services.
- Performing thermocoagulation, and cryotherapy on clients with abnormal lesions.
- Providing information, educational, and counseling services to clients in a timely, professional, and client-focused manner.
- Ensuring appropriate infection control protocols are available and adhered to and ensuring clinical equipment is always functional.
- Making appropriate referrals for ongoing support and actively tracking referrals for further care.
- Reporting clinical data daily and supporting the maintenance of quality clinic data and adequate commodities consumption records, calculating consumption, and making requisitions on time to avoid stockouts.
- Supporting maintenance of adequate stocks of drugs and medical commodities.
- Collecting client data and ensuring confidentiality is maintained and being directly responsible for ensuring that all the required national reporting tools are correctly filled and submitted on time.
- Working closely with assigned team to ensure activities are implemented according to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
- Conducting analysis of program implementation to identify areas for improvement and proposing appropriate technical strategy and guidelines.
- Preparing reports and papers summarizing project results.
- Ensuring project implementation aligns with the organisation’s strategy and remains technically sound; Providing leadership and team building at the task level.
Qualifications and Experience
- Registered General Nurse (RGN) with a minimum of 3 years’ experience.
- Postgraduate qualifications in Midwifery or Community Nursing are a requisite.
- Must be VIAC trained with requisite certificates of training as proof or a legit confirmation letter of VIAC training from registered entities.
- Training, knowledge, and experience in Counselling and in HIV RDT is required.
- Knowledge of Cervical Cancer Screening and Cervicography; experience in HIV Treatment and Care and in working within the Ministry of Health and Childcare is an added advantage.
- Must be computer literate and be able to generate electronic reports, analyze and interpret data, identify errors, and prepare reports.
- Good interpersonal communication skills with ability to navigate through different cultures and religions during the execution of duties.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to: prognccast@zimttech.org
NB: Candidates should apply to only one district of choice and should specify their preferred district in the subject box of their email applications. Only shortlisted candidates shall be considered.
Deadline: 05 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org