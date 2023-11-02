Program Nurse C-CAST x25

Job Description

We are seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Program Nurse – C-CAST for the HIV/AIDS Care and Treatment program. The opportunities have arisen in Harare x4, Mashonaland Central (Guruve x1, Mazowe x2, Mt Darwin x1), Mashonaland East (Goromonzi x1, Marondera x1, Murewa x2, Seke x2), Mashonaland West (Chegutu x2, Makonde x1 Hurungwe x2, Zvimba x1), Matabeleland North (Bubi x1, Lupane x1, Nkayi x2, Tsholotsho x1). Zim-TTECH’s activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

Position Summary:

The main responsibilities will be to provide cervical cancer screening services for women living with HIV (WLHIV) as guided by PEPFAR reporting requirements and the Ministry of Health and Childcare strategic plan. The technical support shall include but not be limited to Ca Cervix screening, cryotherapy, referring clients for appropriate treatment services, follow-up of clients, and ensuring complete documentation of data collection tools. In liaison with other staff at the facility are also expected to provide comprehensive HIV such as HIV testing services including index partner testing, linking clients to care, ART initiation, and retaining clients in care and ART, defaulter tracking, and accurate documentation in line with tracked indicators. Successful candidates shall report to the facility Sister-in-Charge on day-to-day activities and respective District Programs Improvement Officer on programmatic issues.