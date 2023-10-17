Program Officer (Harare)

Job Description

MUSASA is a national NGO that started work in 1988 focusing on ending gender-based violence against women and girls in Zimbabwe. MUSASA mainly focuses on offering prevention, protection, and direct support services to survivors of gender-based violence, public education, and awareness-raising on gender-based violence.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Programs Manager, the candidate will be responsible for providing leadership to the UPLIFT/SIMUDZA, ensuring strategic program direction.

Supporting the UPLIFT/SIMUDZA program in the day-to-day management of the project and in supervising technical teams, as well as helping to meet the project’s technical objectives and final acceptance of the work completed.

The Program Officer will ensure all actions and interventions adhere to USAID technical guidance and align with global best practices.

Keep the senior management regularly informed on all activity implementation matters, and ensure meeting various technical, and Donor deliverables as requested.

Adheres to the donor’s technical guidance, and directly contributes to the attainment of the UPLIFT/SIMUDZA contractual deliverables

S/he, as requested will represent the project before a range of audiences and on a variety of platforms.

Qualifications and Experience

The candidate is expected to hold a Master’s degree in Social Sciences, or other relevant degree related to the project outcomes.

Project management experience with at least 2 years of demonstrated successful leadership in managing a USAID-funded program or large project.

Ability to organize and work with diverse teams to produce high-quality project deliverables on time and according to budget.

Capacity building and community engagement expertise and experience.

Excellent and demonstrated problem-solving, project management, and technical skills;

Excellent oral and written communication skills with ability to ability to motivate staff to be accountable for the project outcomes.

Excellent organizational skills and a strong record of accomplishment in meeting deliverables and deadlines.

Ability to provide oversight of financial and operational aspects of the project.

Send your application to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw, clearly highlighting the post in the 'subject' or drop your CV at MUSASA Head office at number 64 Selous Avenue, Harare. Your application must contain ALL of the following; A letter of application stating your motivation and the skills that you would bring to this specific post along with your updated resume /CV: