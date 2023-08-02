Program & Policy Manager-Gender Justice (INT9786) Grade: C1

Job Description

This is a two year fixed term contract, renewable subject to availability of funding, to be based in Hahare, Zimbabwe.

Oxfam in Southern Africa Cluster is looking for a Program & Policy Manager for the Gender Justice Program. The person will lead the development, planning, coordination and implementation of Oxfam’s Gender Justice and Women’s Rights programmes in Zimbabwe and support the SAF Cluster delivery of the Gender Justice Strategy in collaboration with partners, under the leadership of the Thematic Lead for the Cluster.

We offer a competitive salary and a range of additional benefits to staff including flexible working options, generous pension scheme, annual leave, additional leave allowances, company sick pay, life assurance and a range of other benefits.

From the day you join Oxfam we invite you to stretch and learn in your role. Our wide range of Learning & Development opportunities includes in-house courses, e-learning modules, on-the job learning opportunities, coaching and mentoring, and much more.

We believe flexible working is key to building the Oxfam of the future, so we’re open to talking through the type of flexible arrangements which might work for you.

Duties and Responsibilities

We’re looking for a candidate who cares about Oxfam's mission to end poverty and is personally aligned to our feminist principles and values of empowerment, accountability and inclusion in all you do.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant academic qualifications, preferably in international development, economics, politics, sociology or humanities, especially at post-graduate level.

Proven experience in a complex, dispersed organisation with evidence of facilitating and integrating a specific area of expertise across a wide network, providing clarity and focus of vision and impact, decision making, and the delivery of agreed results.

Experience in working with partners of different types including networks, and movements.

Excellent knowledge of the SAF regional environment and issues, desirably supported by personal exposure through having worked and lived there.

Politically astute, with high impact influencing and persuasive skills and personal gravitas to gain respect and build and maintain strong, credible relationships, with internal and external stakeholders at all levels.

Strong organisational and personal management skills, with ability to prioritise work issues to meet deadlines with minimal supervision and adjust to constantly changing situations while maintaining focus on delivery and follow-through.

Excellent personal communication skills, in written and verbal English, and ideally Portuguese.

A high level of self-awareness, initiative, sound judgement, personal energy and flexibility.

Strong programme management and quality knowledge, with ability to ensure consistent quality against standards and to implement effective monitoring and evaluation systems to assess and adjust performance.

Commitment to and good knowledge of working with networks, coalitions and a partnership approach across the spectrum of Oxfam’s work, including innovative approaches to capacity strengthening.

Good knowledge of and experience in developing advocacy and campaign strategies and plans and successfully achieving external impact and change. Some experience in undertaking media presentations.

Good knowledge of and experience with donor funding environment and good financial management skills, with experience of project budgeting and controlling financial risks

Experience in working with multi-sectoral teams at different levels.

In addition, an ideal candidate will also have: