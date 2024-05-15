Program Support Assistant (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Program Assistant for the DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

Duties and Responsibilities

The position exists to provide administrative and clerical support to the program.

Receiving and tracking approved work plans for all the Bulawayo Office, and Districts to be used as support documentation in raising requests for perdiems.

Receiving, and raising payment requests for processing perdiem claims and reimbursements.

Preparation and submission of reconciliations after program meetings, workshops, and related activities.

Organizing and coordinating workshops, training, site support, and community linkage activities and visits, meetings, and conferences.

Performing general clerical duties (photocopying, mailing, filing, etc.).

Receiving, securing, and issuing of stationery.

Maintaining and updating assets register in the ERP system, Acumatica, all asset tagging, and individual asset register.

Documenting asset movement and coordinating asset repairs.

Ensuring offices are clean and secure.

Proper and accurate filing of documents.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Administration/BCom/Business Studies or equivalent.

At least 3 years’ experience working preferably in NGOs organizing and coordinating meetings and training activities.

Experience in stock and asset management is an added advantage.

Commitment to Diversity

Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.