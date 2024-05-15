Program Support Assistant (Bulawayo)
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Program Assistant for the DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
- The position exists to provide administrative and clerical support to the program.
- Receiving and tracking approved work plans for all the Bulawayo Office, and Districts to be used as support documentation in raising requests for perdiems.
- Receiving, and raising payment requests for processing perdiem claims and reimbursements.
- Preparation and submission of reconciliations after program meetings, workshops, and related activities.
- Organizing and coordinating workshops, training, site support, and community linkage activities and visits, meetings, and conferences.
- Performing general clerical duties (photocopying, mailing, filing, etc.).
- Receiving, securing, and issuing of stationery.
- Maintaining and updating assets register in the ERP system, Acumatica, all asset tagging, and individual asset register.
- Documenting asset movement and coordinating asset repairs.
- Ensuring offices are clean and secure.
- Proper and accurate filing of documents.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Administration/BCom/Business Studies or equivalent.
- At least 3 years’ experience working preferably in NGOs organizing and coordinating meetings and training activities.
- Experience in stock and asset management is an added advantage.
Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certificates clearly indicating position applied for to: finadmin@zimttech.org. For your application to be considered applicants must use their Zim-TTECH email address.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org