Job Description

At Tearfund, we seek a world of hope, tolerance and social justice, where poverty has been overcome and people live with dignity and security.

Tearfund is looking for an experienced Programme Director in Zimbabwe who will be responsible for leading programmes, field based operations and the Zimbabwe Country Team. Other responsibilities include; management of Tearfund's project work and a portfolio of partners, ensuring the effective design, assessment, resourcing and monitoring of projects in support of the delivery of Tearfund's Zimbabwe country strategy whilst ensuring projects reflect Tearfund Quality Standard commitments.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Strong Senior management and leadership skills.

A relevant university degree in international development, programme management studies or related subjects with strong relevant senior management experience.

Experience in multi- sector, multi-funded relief and development programmes.

Proven strategic planning, emergency programme and project management experience in both development and humanitarian environments.

Significant proven ability in project cycle management, evaluation and budget development .

Proven experience in Team Building and Capacity Building skills.

Documents:

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.tearfund.org/tearfund/jobs/vacancy/2726/questions/1/

NB: This is a fixed term contract of 3 Years based in Harara, Zimbabwe, with a possibility of renewal. Applicants must possess the right to live and work in Zimbabwe.

All applicants must be committed to Tearfund's Christian beliefs.

The successful candidate will be offered a Gross Salary of $72,624.- USD Per Annum.

The recruitment process will include specific checks related to safeguarding issues. In addition, personal identification information will be submitted against a Watchlist database to check against criminal convictions as a counter-terror measure.

Deadline: 08 May 2023