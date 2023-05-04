Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Tearfund

Programme Director

Tearfund
May. 08, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

At Tearfund, we seek a world of hope, tolerance and social justice, where poverty has been overcome and people live with dignity and security.

Tearfund is looking for an experienced Programme Director in Zimbabwe who will be responsible for leading programmes, field based operations and the Zimbabwe Country Team. Other responsibilities include; management of Tearfund's project work and a portfolio of partners, ensuring the effective design, assessment, resourcing and monitoring of projects in support of the delivery of Tearfund's Zimbabwe country strategy whilst ensuring projects reflect Tearfund Quality Standard commitments.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Strong Senior management and leadership skills.
  • A relevant university degree in international development, programme management studies or related subjects with strong relevant senior management experience.
  • Experience in multi- sector, multi-funded relief and development programmes.
  • Proven strategic planning, emergency programme and project management experience in both development and humanitarian environments.
  • Significant proven ability in project cycle management, evaluation and budget development .
  • Proven experience in Team Building and Capacity Building skills.

Documents:

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.tearfund.org/tearfund/jobs/vacancy/2726/questions/1/

NB: This is a fixed term contract of 3 Years based in Harara, Zimbabwe, with a possibility of renewal. Applicants must possess the right to live and work in Zimbabwe.

  • All applicants must be committed to Tearfund's Christian beliefs.
  • The successful candidate will be offered a Gross Salary of $72,624.- USD Per Annum. 
  • The recruitment process will include specific checks related to safeguarding issues. In addition, personal identification information will be submitted against a Watchlist database to check against criminal convictions as a counter-terror measure.

Deadline: 08 May 2023

Tearfund

Tearfund is a Christian charity based in Teddington, UK which partners with churches in more than 50 of the world's poorest countries, with a primary focus on supporting those in poverty and providing disaster relief for disadvantaged communities.

Related Jobs

Tearfund
Tearfund

Administrative Assistant

Deadline:
Tearfund
Tearfund

Country Director

Deadline:
Young Africa International
Young Africa International

Supervisory Board Members

Deadline:
Terre des Hommes Italia
Terre des Hommes Italia

National Coordinator

Deadline:
JF Kapnek Trust Zimbabwe
JF Kapnek Trust Zimbabwe

District Strategic Information Assistant (DSIA)

Deadline:
IntraHealth International
IntraHealth International

ASAP II Financial Management and Compliance Advisor for Zimbabwe

Deadline:
CeSHHAR Zimbabwe
CeSHHAR Zimbabwe

District Economic Strengthening Officers x2

Deadline:
World Vision Zimbabwe
World Vision Zimbabwe

Field Officer

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More