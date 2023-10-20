Programme Intern (Harare)
Job Description
This position provides a learning opportunity for the incumbent as they provide programmatic and administrative support to the KP programme managers. The Programme Intern will work closely with the Northern Region Coordinator to support implementation of programme activities in line with organizational, funder and programme guidelines.
Duties and Responsibilities
Program support:
- Support the organisation of Programme meetings, workshops, events and exhibitions.
- Support the development of Programme related IEC and promotional materials.
- Support the documentation of success stories and best practices to enhance project knowledge management and sharing.
- Support partner CBOs in implementation of their capacity building plans.
- Administrative and clerical support.
- Perform clerical and administrative support tasks including photocopying, printing and filing as required.
- Provide minute taking support to KP Programme Management meetings.
Logistical support:
- Support submission of requests for trainings, logistics and report writing for trainings and workshops.
- Assist in the raising requests and submitting acquittals for travel by programme managers.
- Any other KP program related duties as assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc/BA degree in Business Administration, Social Sciences, Development Studies, Social Work.
- Willingness to work in a robust and dynamic work environment to undertake project and administrative duties as assigned.
- Ability/flexibility to travel to various programme implementation locations including on weekends.
- Fluency in written and spoken English and any one local language e.g Shona or Ndebele.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw. Indicate the position and duty station you are applying for in the subject line. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.
CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.
The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the CeSHHAR Zimbabwe safeguarding guidelines.
Deadline: 27 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
CeSHHAR Zimbabwe
The Centre for Sexual Health and HIV/AIDS Research Zimbabwe (CeSHHAR Zimbabwe) was registered as a Trust in January 2012. Previously known as the Regai Dzive Shiri Project, which has operated in Zimbabwe since 1999, CeSHHAR Zimbabwe houses a number of HIV prevention and sexual health research and programmatic projects.
4 Bath Road, Belgravia, Harare