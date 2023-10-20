Programme Intern (Harare)

Support submission of requests for trainings, logistics and report writing for trainings and workshops.

Assist in the raising requests and submitting acquittals for travel by programme managers.

Any other KP program related duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc/BA degree in Business Administration, Social Sciences, Development Studies, Social Work.

Willingness to work in a robust and dynamic work environment to undertake project and administrative duties as assigned.

Ability/flexibility to travel to various programme implementation locations including on weekends.

Fluency in written and spoken English and any one local language e.g Shona or Ndebele.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw. Indicate the position and duty station you are applying for in the subject line. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the CeSHHAR Zimbabwe safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 27 October 2023