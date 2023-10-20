Programme Officer: MSc (Harare)

Job Description

The Programme Officer is responsible for overseeing the successful completion of projects by managing resources, risks, timelines, budgets and communicating with stakeholders. The incumbent provides day to day assistance to the Director – Climate and Health in managing the projects under the Climate and Health portfolio. The Programme Officer is responsible for planning, coordinating, and executing projects. The Climate and Health Department implements several research projects that seek to contribute to complex individual/household/community and health facility-level interventions to address the impact of elevated heat. The Programme Officer collaborates with leads in the climate and health portfolio to coordinate the effective implementation of both research and program activities.

Duties and Responsibilities

Program and Project Planning across the department: In collaboration with the Director of Climate, PI, and Research Manager, define the project and program scope, goals, and deliverables. Develop comprehensive project plans, timelines, and budgets.

Stakeholder Communication: Maintain up-to-date records of projects and consistently communicate progress, challenges, and outcomes to relevant stakeholders. Schedule and coordinate meetings, ensuring the participation of research managers and officers in relevant technical working group sessions.

Administrative Duties: Take accurate minutes during meetings and distribute them promptly. Manage the Director's calendar meticulously, ensuring efficient time management and no scheduling conflicts. Keep the Director informed on all pertinent matters, ensuring they are well-prepared for meetings and engagements.

Project Oversight and Compliance: Track project progress to ensure deliverables are achieved within set timelines and budgets. Monitor project expenditures, updating the Climate Director and PI on financial status, ensuring budget compliance.

Resource Management: Oversee the inventory of supplies and equipment, preparing study kits and requisitions to ensure necessary items are readily available.

Program and Project Evaluation: Conduct thorough evaluations of completed projects, drawing insights and making recommendations for future initiatives.

Program Coordination across the Climate and Health Department: Identify and define projects to be implemented under the Department’s umbrella. Oversee collaboration across various project teams and ensure alignment with the overall program's objectives.

Program Monitoring: Define and monitor metrics for Departmental success, ensuring that all projects contribute to the broader goals of the Department and into CeSHHAR-wide strategy.

Information Source: Act as a central point of information for all matters related to projects and programs within the department for the Climate Director.

Additional Responsibilities: Execute any other duties as directed by the Director.

Qualifications and Experience

Post graduate qualification in relevant field. Project planning and management qualification is an added advantage.

At least 3 years’ experience in managing research or related projects.

Ability to work well independently as well as collaboratively as part of a team with a good understanding of cooperate governance.

Experience in using project management tools.

Microsoft Office packages.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Solid knowledge of and experience of computers and software application including management tools.

Excellent documentation skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw. Indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the CeSHHAR Zimbabwe safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 20 October 2023 (4.30pm)