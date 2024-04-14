Programme Officers – Women and Girls’ Health Rights (Masvingo district x1 and Gweru district x1)

Job Description

Duration: 6 months initially, with the possibility of extension subject to continued funding

Pangaea Zimbabwe is currently recruiting for an anticipated project focused on women and girls’ health rights. This project is part of the Zimbabwe Accountability and Civic Engagement grant, supported by DAI. The main objective is to empower women and girls by amplifying their voices, promoting accountability, and enhancing their access to health rights and quality services. The project will specifically target the Gweru and Masvingo districts in Zimbabwe.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implement and oversee the initiation and launch of the “Know Your Health Rights” Campaign, targeting women and girls in communities in Masvingo and Gweru districts.

Train, mentor, and support Dreams ambassadors and Community Health Rights champions to empower them to effectively lead the campaign and ensure that women and girls are educated about their health rights.

Strengthen community engagement through local stakeholders, HCCs (Health Centre Committees), local authorities’ health committees, and CLM (Community-Led Monitoring) partners.

Coordinate and collaborate with DHEs (District Health Executives), CLM partners, and District Task Teams to gather evidence on barriers that affect women and girls’ access to health services and rights.

Revitalize and support Health Centre Committees to be gender-responsive, ensuring meaningful involvement and representation of women and girls, particularly Dreams ambassadors and Community Health Rights Champions.

Enhance the effectiveness of Multidisciplinary and Multisectoral District Task Teams (DTT) in addressing emerging gaps and challenges in access to health services and rights for women and girls.

Develop program-focused policy briefs and position papers based on emerging issues from Health Centre Committees, District Task Teams, and Provincial Health Executive meetings.

Support the convening and participation of DREAMS Ambassadors and/or Community Health Rights champions with the PZ (Pangaea Zimbabwe) team in Provincial Health Executive meetings, bringing unresolved health rights and access issues affecting women and girls from the district level for discussion and resolution.

Represent Pangaea Zimbabwe in relevant community, district, and provincial-level program events.

Conduct quarterly and ad hoc monitoring, evaluation, and support visits.

Be responsible for project resources at the community, district, and provincial level.

Prepare activity and monthly detailed project reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in public health, Nursing Science, Development Studies, Social Sciences, or a related field. A Master’s degree is an added advantage.

At least 3 years of experience in implementing community-based health programs, preferably focused on the health rights and access of women and girls.

Demonstrated experience in project management, including planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation.

Strong understanding of community-led monitoring mechanisms and participatory approaches to health program implementation.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with diverse stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health, community leaders, and civil society organizations.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.

Fluency in English and Shona preferred.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and CV to: admin@pangaeazw.org. Please indicate “Programme Officer Application – ZIMACE Project” in the subject line of the email. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews. Women are encouraged to apply.