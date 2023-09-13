Programme Quality Learning And Accountability Advisor (PQLA)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) is seeking to recruit qualified and experienced professionals to assume the above mentioned post.

ZIMCODD is a socio-economic justice coalition established in February 2000 to facilitate citizens’ participation in making public policies pro-poor and sustainable. These are full-time positions stationed in Harare, Zimbabwe. All candidates must be legally authorized to live and work in Zimbabwe.

Duties and Responsibilities

The PQLA contributes to continuous improvement and adaptive management and deepens ZIMCODD's approach to monitoring, evaluation and learning practices.

Developing a robust performance indicator tracking system, data collection instruments and protocols, supervises data management and quality assurance, and analyses and synthesizes data.

The incumbent will develop and maintain a comprehensive, USAID-compliant project-wide MEL plan and supports ZIMCODD's learning agenda.

Provides technical support to programmes staff on Results Based Programming.

The advisor will support the development and roll out of project targets and standards to ensure the delivery of quality outputs.

Facilitate knowledge and skill training among staff members to enhance MEL processes.

Take lead in analysing and writing of monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual reports and their submission in stipulated deadlines.

Support implementation of ZIMCODD program evaluations and research activities.

Conduct Data Quality Assessment to provide in-depth quality assessments on the data reported by programmes staff.

Qualifications and Experience

Master's degree in Statistics, Monitoring & Evaluation, Quantitative Economics, Population studies or other equivalent relevant disciplines.

A base degree in Monitoring and Evaluation, Statistics or Equivalent is imperative.

Demonstrable knowledge and experience of working on USAID D&G projects, accountability systems, project design and knowledge management.

Understanding of economic justice, democracy and governance work terrain in Zimbabwe.

Experience using quantitative and qualitative data analysis methods, mixed methods and M&E practices to answer program learning and evaluation questions and to inform adaptive management.

A minimum of 8 years of experience of implementing monitoring and evaluation activities under complex D&G programs in developing countries.

Ability to work with partners, set-up or strengthen MEL capacity through team leads and produce information for Senior Management decision making.

Ability to apply and make use of development work software including Nvivo, SPSS, Power Bi, Excel and others.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates with the specified qualifications and experience should apply by email to: recruitmentzim2000@gmail.com with a cover letter and detailed curriculum vitae demonstrating their suitability. All applications must clearly indicate the position being applied for in the email subject line.