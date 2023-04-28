Job Description
Appications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above. Reports to: Executive Director.
The appointment is made on a fixed term contract basis with an initial probation period of three months. Duration:10 Months.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Oversee compilation of financial records & accounts in a timely and accurate fashion.
- Providing Project managers with timely financial reports and budgets.
- Making sure procurement is done in accordance with organisational and donor policy.
- Ensuring all expenditure is in line with the organisation financial policy and procedures.
- Preparing project financial reports in line with the contractual guidelines and prepare for expenditure verification.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree in accounting, or similar.
- Certified Chartered Accountant (CA) or (ACCA) would be advantageous.
- Above 5 years’ experience as a project accountant, or similar with experience in USAID and EU grant management.
- Proficiency in electronic accounting systems, such as QuickBooks.
- Exceptional ability to prepare project budgets, financial forecasts, and tax reports.
- In-depth knowledge of best practices in accounting.
- Excellent communication skills toward effective collaboration.
- A clean class 4 drivers’ licence is a must.
Competencies
- Strategic thinking.
- Analytical thinking.
- Judgement.
- Decisiveness.
IT/ Technical Skills
- Word for windows.
- Excel would be an advantage.
- Internet know-how.
- E-mail.
- Social media applications.
Other
How to Apply
Email your application and CV to: resourcerecruit2023@gmail.com and address to: The Recruiter
Deadline: 28 April 2023