Pindula
Zimbabwe Institute

Project Accountant

Zimbabwe Institute
Apr. 28, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on InstagramShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Appications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above. Reports to: Executive Director.

The appointment is made on a fixed term contract basis with an initial probation period of three months. Duration:10 Months.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Oversee compilation of financial records & accounts in a timely and accurate fashion.
  • Providing Project managers with timely financial reports and budgets.
  • Making sure procurement is done in accordance with organisational and donor policy.
  • Ensuring all expenditure is in line with the organisation financial policy and procedures.
  • Preparing project financial reports in line with the contractual guidelines and prepare for expenditure verification.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's Degree in accounting, or similar.
  • Certified Chartered Accountant (CA) or (ACCA) would be advantageous.
  • Above 5 years’ experience as a project accountant, or similar with experience in USAID and EU grant management.
  • Proficiency in electronic accounting systems, such as QuickBooks.
  • Exceptional ability to prepare project budgets, financial forecasts, and tax reports.
  • In-depth knowledge of best practices in accounting.
  • Excellent communication skills toward effective collaboration.
  • A clean class 4 drivers’ licence is a must.

Competencies

  • Strategic thinking.
  • Analytical thinking.
  • Judgement.
  • Decisiveness.

IT/ Technical Skills

  • Word for windows.
  • Excel would be an advantage.
  • Internet know-how.
  • E-mail.
  • Social media applications.

Other

How to Apply

Email your application and CV to: resourcerecruit2023@gmail.com and address to: The Recruiter

Deadline: 28 April 2023

Zimbabwe Institute

Zimbabwe Institute (ZI) is a non-government policy think tank that has operated within Zimbabwe since 2002 and uses its experience of over a decade of negotiating uncertain and fragile situations to work with key stakeholders towards democracy. The institute works with political parties to create space for parties to engage in frank and constructive dialogue and develop consensus on national issues, policies and strategies. ZI facilitates continuous engagements and interaction of political parties outside the formal structures of government and parliament through an inter-party dialogue process to tackle issues of mutual interest.

Address: 26 Lomagundi Road, Avondale, Harare

Website: http://www.zimbabweinstitute.org

Related Jobs

CeSHHAR Zimbabwe
CeSHHAR Zimbabwe

Statistician

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Institute
Zimbabwe Institute

Project Manager (Elections)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Institute
Zimbabwe Institute

Provincial Coordinators x10

Deadline: