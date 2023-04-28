Job Description

Appications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above. Reports to: Executive Director.

The appointment is made on a fixed term contract basis with an initial probation period of three months. Duration:10 Months.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversee compilation of financial records & accounts in a timely and accurate fashion.

Providing Project managers with timely financial reports and budgets.

Making sure procurement is done in accordance with organisational and donor policy.

Ensuring all expenditure is in line with the organisation financial policy and procedures.

Preparing project financial reports in line with the contractual guidelines and prepare for expenditure verification.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree in accounting, or similar.

Certified Chartered Accountant (CA) or (ACCA) would be advantageous.

Above 5 years’ experience as a project accountant, or similar with experience in USAID and EU grant management.

Proficiency in electronic accounting systems, such as QuickBooks.

Exceptional ability to prepare project budgets, financial forecasts, and tax reports.

In-depth knowledge of best practices in accounting.

Excellent communication skills toward effective collaboration.

A clean class 4 drivers’ licence is a must.

Competencies

Strategic thinking.

Analytical thinking.

Judgement.

Decisiveness.

IT/ Technical Skills

Word for windows.

Excel would be an advantage.

Internet know-how.

E-mail.

Social media applications.

Other

How to Apply

Email your application and CV to: resourcerecruit2023@gmail.com and address to: The Recruiter

Deadline: 28 April 2023