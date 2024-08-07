Project Coordinator (Harare)
Job Description
Musasa is a women’s rights organization founded in 1988. The vision of the organization is to see a society in which women and girls are free from violence in all its manifestations and are able to fully participate in development at all levels. Musasa is committed to addressing gender-based violence (GBV) through a comprehensive approach that includes direct service provision, emergency response, prevention, advocacy, and monitoring, research, and evaluation. The direct services aim at increasing access to GBV services through shelters, call centre, mobile and static One stop Centres. The organization fosters social transformation at the household, community, and national levels by challenging harmful beliefs, attitudes, and behaviours through various methodologies. Musasa also uses community dialogues, community visioning as well as women and girls’ safe spaces in engaging various community groups. While the advocacy pillar focuses on addressing gaps in GBV legislation through advocating for formulation of new laws and full implementation of existing laws.
MUSASA is implementing the ‘SafeHaven: Promoting safety and dignity in emergency settings’ project aimed to strengthen protection mechanisms, gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response efforts in Chimanimani, Gutu, Chiredzi, Mbire, Mangwe and Bulilima districts of Zimbabwe, particularly in the context of emergencies such as drought, climate shocks, and disease outbreaks. Furthermore, the project aims to: mitigate protection risks, prevent GBV, support survivors, and promote a culture of safety, respect, and gender equality within affected districts.
The organisation hereby invites suitable candidates to apply for the post of a Project Coordinator that has arisen.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Reporting to the Programmes Manager, the candidate will be responsible for providing leadership to the SafeHaven Project, ensuring strategic program direction.
- Supporting the SafeHaven Project program in the day-to-day management of the project and in supervising technical teams, as well as helping to meet the project’s technical objectives and final acceptance of the work completed.
- The Project Coordinator will ensure all actions and interventions adhere to USAID technical guidance and align with global best practices and directly contribute to the attainment of the SafeHaven contractual deliverables.
- Keep the senior management regularly informed on all activity implementation matters, and ensure meeting various technical, and Donor deliverables as requested.
- As requested, to represent the project before a range of audiences and on a variety of platforms with a wide range of stakeholders.
- The Project Coordinator will also consolidate reports, program updates and support the harvesting of key learnings.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Master’s degree in Social Science, or other relevant degree related to the project outcomes.
- A University degree in a relevant field.
- Demonstrated capacity to provide management oversight to a large project.
- Project management experience with at least 2 years of demonstrated successful leadership in managing a USAID-funded program.
- Ability to organize and work with diverse teams to produce high-quality project deliverables on time and according to budget.
- Capacity building and community engagement expertise and experience.
- Excellent analytical, competency with Excel and other analytical tools and, as an advantage.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including with communities, governmental representatives and the private sector.
- Ability and willingness to travel occasionally to remote target locations within Zimbabwe.
Other
How to Apply
Send your application letter and CV with three (3) traceable references to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw, Highlight the job title and the target district in the subject field of the email.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. MUSASA does not charge any application or processing fees on applicants at any stage of the recruitment process.
SafeguardingCommitment:
Musasa is committed to safeguarding the personal dignity and rights of beneficiaries. Any candidate offered a job with Musasa will be expected to adhere to Musasa’s Safeguarding Policy and conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of this policy.
The candidate will undergo a thorough background check, and personal/professional references will be requested.
Musasa Project
