Project Coordinator (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society with support from the Finnish Red Cross will be implementing the DG ECHO funded Integrated Strategy for Cholera Risk Elimination and Mitigation project which aims to prevent the spread of cholera in urban Zimbabwe, improve response capacities to outbreaks and increase scale up capacities to larger outbreaks. The project will be implemented over a two- year period targeting urban hotspots around Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

Leadership, management and oversight of the Integrated Strategy for Cholera Risk Elimination and Mitigation project ensuring that all activities are implemented according to project plan and in line with donor specifications and project agreement.

Lead the planning, implementation and management of all the Integrated Strategy for Cholera Risk Elimination and Mitigation project activities ensuring that they are implemented on time and according to project plan in coordination with Senior Management and Partners.

Ensure that all activities are well planned, implemented, monitored and reported on in a timely and accurate manner, and as per ZRCS and back-donor requirements, and relevant guidelines and procedures.

Financial monitoring of the project and support the development of budgets, financial forecasts and spending plans.

Support planning for all procurements and ensure that the logistics and procurement of project materials are conducted according to the ZRCS procurement guidelines and in accordance with the donor requirements.

Plan and oversee all monitoring activities and develop activity, quarterly, annual and donor reports.

Ensure that lessons learnt and good practice from the project is compiled to improve future planning and implementation of ZRCS projects and programmes.

Ensure mainstreaming of cross-cutting themes; protection, gender and inclusion, environment/climate sustainability and RCRC fundamental principles

Coordinate with Government of Zimbabwe, UN and NGO stakeholders implementing cholera preparedness activities to ensure that there is effective collaboration between projects and to identify potential partnerships.

Regular engagement with the cholera coordination platforms in Zimbabwe to update project activities, plans and milestones.

Coordinate with stakeholders, including UNICEF and WHO, and clusters ensuring there is good collaboration in the targeting of interventions and the identification and development of potential partnerships.

Attend and represent ZRCS at relevant Cluster and Technical meetings, including the Emergency Advisory Strategic Group for WASH, ensuring that ZRCS is well positioned and informed.

Continued contributions to coordination tools such as the 4W and monitoring of MoH case updates to guide implementation.

Ensure that the project is aligned with other DG ECHO funded actions in Zimbabwe, with a particular focus on DG ECHO funded actions being implemented by the movement.

Other Duties and Tasks:

Actively work towards the achievement of the ZRCS Strategic Goals, with a particular focus on Cholera Preparedness.

Abide by and work in accordance with the Red Cross Fundamental Principles.

Perform any other work-related duties and responsibilities as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

An undergraduate degree in Project Management, Water and Sanitation or Public Health.

Postgraduate qualifications a distinct advantage.

Strong project management skills and experience implementing DG ECHO funded projects including monitoring, evaluation, reporting and learning.

Experience implementing cholera focused WASH, Health or Public Health related programming in Zimbabwe.

Strong familiarity with the Movement and its approaches to WASH/ Cholera Preparedness an advantage.

Experience:

At least 5 years of professional experience in working in a humanitarian/development organisation with a focus on WASH or Public Health.

Experience in working on DG ECHO funded projects.

Strong familiarity with cholera response and preparedness in Zimbabwe.

Project management experience including monitoring, evaluation, narrative reporting knowledge of financial monitoring and reporting.

Experience coordinating with national level Government agencies, coordination platforms and partner organisations.

Competencies:

Skilled in use of Microsoft office package.

Strong presentation and communication skills.ng activities.

Strong analytical and research competencies.

Strong time and task management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Apply through emailing to The Secretary General , Zimbabwe Red Cross Society and attach your application letter and CV on: zrcs@redcrosszim.org.zw

Deadline: 13 May 2023